David Graziano Set As Showrunner For Season 24 Of NBC Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been named the new showrunner of Law & Order: SVU for the venerable NBC drama series’ upcoming 24th season.

Graziano succeeds Warren Leight who stepped down as showrunner at the end of the current 23rd season after a total of eight years at the helm across two stints.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano star in Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running live-action primetime series in television history

Dick Wolf, Graziano, Julie Martin, Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce the series, produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

There will be new showrunners on two of the three Law & Order series next season; SVU co-EP Bryan Goluboff was just named to the post on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Graziano’s TV writing career began when his play “Acorn” was produced and performed at the Humana Festival in Louisville, Ky., in 1998. After being interviewed on NPR, he was invited by J.J. Abrams to write on Felicity.

Graziano has worked on a slew of series since and served as a co-executive producer/executive producer on In Plain Sight, Lie to Me, Southland, American Gods and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. He recently, co-created, executive produced and served as showrunner of the CBS All Access drama series Coyote, directed by Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis. His project Salvage is currently in development at Sony Pictures TV with Cobra Kai creators’ Counterbalance Entertainment in addition to an untitled cop show set in 1970s-era New York which he has in the works with SK Global. Graziano is repped by UTA.