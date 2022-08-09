David Carr says he’d be ‘freaking out’ in Patriots offense

Former NFL quarterback David Carr hasn’t taken an NFL snap in nearly a decade, but even with all of that time passed, he still feels like he’d be “freaking out” if he was in the New England Patriots’ quarterback room right now.

There have been talks of concern surrounding second-year quarterback Mac Jones potentially having the weight of the world on his shoulders in the Patriots offense.

His former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, has moved on to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, and that vacant position has yet to be officially filled. As of now, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to handle the offensive play-calling for the team.

“[Jones] is going to have so much on his plate because—I’ll be honest with you—Joe Judge hasn’t done it, and Matt Patricia hasn’t done it,” Carr said, during an episode of NFL Network’s Total Access. “And Bill Belichick, as great as he is, one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest coach of all time, defense and head coach—he’s not an offensive guy.

“So for me, I’m just really concerned. I’m a quarterback. That’s what I do, right? I’m supposed to be concerned for the rookie. If I’m Brian Hoyer, I’m freaking out. Someone has to help us. If they can’t figure it out, then that quarterback room has to take ownership.”

Hoyer is the veteran quarterback in the room with Jones and rookie fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe. So Carr does make a good point in the fact that Jones will have to take on a lot in this offense.

It’s far too early for the doom and gloom talk, but there’s no question the first-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama faces an uphill battle. But that hasn’t stopped him before.

List

Patriots stat leaders through first nine training camp practices

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire