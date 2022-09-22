David Beckham Disney+ Show Save Our Squad Reveals Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ has unveiled trailer and first looks for David Beckham series Save Our Squad, which will launch on 9 November. Scroll down for the trailer.

Co-produced by UK indie Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s Studio 99, the show sees the Manchester United and LA Galaxy star return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation.

Beckham tries to turn the team’s fortunes around in the heartwarming series, which was one of the first non-scripted shows to be commissioned outside of the U.S. by Disney+. Beckham’s Studio 99 is also making The Premiership: Rise of the Billionaires (working title) for Paramount+.

Disney+ is making 60 international originals over the next two years and revealed more doc series at the Edinburgh TV Festival, including a show on the Wagatha Christie case and a Keanu Reeves-narrated program on the Brawn F1 team.