David Attenborough named ‘Champion of the Earth’

Revered environmental activist Sir David Attenborough has been named a “Champion of the Earth” by the United Nations.

In honor of Earth Day, the 95-year-old was recognized Thursday with the prestigious lifetime achievement award by the UN’s Environment Programme for his decades-long commitment to sharing stories about the natural world and climate change, the BBC reported.

The legendary broadcaster accepted the accolade while taking a moment to inspire a more eco-friendly planet.

“Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide,” Attenborough said.

“Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen.

“We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action.”

Champions of the Earth is an annual awards program that recognizes influential environmental leaders from government, civil society, and private and public sectors, according to UNEP‘s website.

Sir David Attenborough accepted the lifetime achievement award by the UN’s Environment Programme. PA Photos /Landov

A python greets Sir David Attenborough during a photo opportunity at Taronga Park Zoo Oct. 13, 2003 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak

Attenborough launches National Moth Recording Scheme at London Zoo on May 2, 2007 in London. Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson said Attenborough’s contribution to protecting the planet has been prolific.

“If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it’s because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice,” he said.

The British biologist’s extensive research on animals has already earned him a royal knighthood by the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II presents the Chatham House Prize 2019 to Sir David Attenborough at the Royal institute of International Affairs, Chatham House. Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland

Prince William and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s feature film. KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP via Getty

Attenborough delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021. Reuters/Steve Reigate

Some of his recent work on climate change includes the Netflix documentaries “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” and “Life On Our Planet.”

While promoting “Life On Our Planet,” Attenborough spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in 2020, saying the current climate disaster was a “crime.”

“A crime has been committed,” he said at the time. “And it so happens that, I’m of such an age, that I was able to see it beginning.”

“It isn’t that I enjoy saying, ‘Doom, doom, doom.’ On the contrary, I’d much rather enjoy, take thrill, excitement, pleasure, joy, joy, joy, joy. But if you’ve got any sense of responsibility, you can’t do that,” he added.