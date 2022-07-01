David Arquette & Elizabeth Marvel Join Peacock Drama – The Hamden Journal

David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel are set for recurring roles opposite Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Additionally, Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies, Evil) is set to executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

Gilpin plays a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and McDorman portrays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.



Additional cast includes Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Arquette was most recently seen on the big screen in the Scream relaunch, reprising his role of Dewey Riley. He also recently appeared in the thriller Spree opposite Joe Keery, directed by Lucas Heyne. Arquette will next be seen in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, and in Concourse Media’s drama On Sacred Ground. Arquette is repped by Innovative Artists and LBI Entertainment.

Marvel most recently portrayed Noel Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Dropout. She’ll next be seen in the David E. Kelley and HBO Max limited series Love & Death, as well as in Warner Bros’ remake of The Color Purple. Marvel is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.