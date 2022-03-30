‘Dave’s Taylor Misiak Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Misiak, who stars in FXX comedy series Dave, has got new representation.

Misiak has signed with CAA in all areas.

It comes as Dave was renewed last month for a third season.

In the comedy series, Misiak plays Ally, Dave’s ex-girlfriend and a teacher. After breaking up in season one, she and the eponymous character find themselves awkwardly stumbling into a new dynamic.

She is also starring in Paramount+’s Players, the mockumentary series from American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. The series follows a fictional League of Legends pro eSports team.

That role sees her reuniting with Yacenda and Perrault – she starred in season two of Netflix’s American Vandal. She has also appeared in NBC’s I Feel Bad and HBO Max’s animated series Ten Year Old Tom.

Misiak got her first break, starring in the Pillow Talking music video, from Lil Dicky, otherwise known as Dave’s Dave Burd.

Misiak continues to be represented by managers Ari Lubet and Zack Waxenberg at 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorneys Peter Sample and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Wertheimer Tyerman Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, PC.