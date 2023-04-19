Dave Wilcox, Hall of Fame linebacker and 49ers legend, dies at 80

Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox has died. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Former outside linebacker Dave Wilcox has died, according to a release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to the statement, Wilcox had recently undergone heart surgery.

The longtime San Francisco 49er was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000 after playing in seven Pro Bowls. He was a five-time All-NFL choice (1967,1970, 1971, 1972, 1973) and three-time All-NFC selection (1971, 1972, 1973).

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed “The Intimidator” for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life. He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

6-foot-3 and 241 pounds during his playing career, Wilcox was sought after by both the Houston Oilers and the San Francisco 49ers In 1964. Drafted 46th overall by the Oilers out of Oregon in the sixth round of the AFL Draft, he was also selected 29th overall by the 49ers in the third round of the NFL Draft.

He chose the 49ers, members of a more established league, and played there for 11 seasons. He earned the nickname “The Intimidator,” after converting to the outside linebacker position. He quickly gained a reputation for his ability to lock up tight ends and wreak havoc on the field, recording 14 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and a touchdown in his career.

“He changed the position,” former 49ers assistant Mike Giddings said of Wilcox in his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech. “He was an absolutely strong, naturally strong, Vale, Oregon, farm boy. I used to say that his triceps went from his earlobe to his wrists. He simply manhandled blockers, but he had one concern. ‘Mike, don’t ever let me get beat deep on a pass.'”

Before he retired after the 1974 season, Wilcox only missed one game during his time in the league.

His brother John briefly played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, while his sons Josh and Justin also share a love for the game. Josh played for the New Orleans Saints in 1998-99 and Justin is the current head coach at Cal.