Dave Roberts’ decision-making already drawing ire

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks to the dugout after making a pitching change against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Another Dave Roberts’ questionable dumb move. Will somebody please explain to me why Roberts sits Max Muncy down for Game 2 against the Giants? Everyone with any Dodgers knowledge knows that Muncy “owns” the Giants. Game 1, Muncy clobbers the Giants. Game 2, without Muncy, Giants clobber the Dodgers. Game 3, with Muncy back in the lineup, he clobbers the Giants, again. What was Roberts thinking? I rest my case.

Paul Kessler

Century City

After a frustrating performance at the plate in Arizona, Max Muncy hits two home runs in the Dodgers’ first game in San Francisco, a place where Muncy continues to have success hitting. So what does Dave Roberts do? He sits Muncy out in Game 2, which the Dodgers only manage three hits in [in] a 5-0 loss.

It looks as though we are going to suffer more knucklehead managerial decisions again this season.

Kent M. Paul

Costa Mesa

The Dodgers have been criticized for not improving the team enough in the offseason. I have seen a big improvement though! Jessica Mendoza is getting a lot of air time as color commentator! So unusual to have one who is so knowledgeable, able to articulate so clearly the complex and quick contingencies and calculations baseball players must make, and with a sense of humor that far exceeds that of the usual retired male baseball players. Congratulations, Dodgers! I am back after a period of mourning for the loss of Vin Scully!

David O. Sears

Pacific Palisades

Here’s a scary thought for Dave Roberts. He might actually have to manage his team during the regular season this year. His previous teams were so stacked with talent that the regular season was essentially on autopilot; not so much this year. In the past, he didn’t start managing until the playoffs, when he often appeared as a deer in the headlights.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

It has been painful watching Andrew Friedman’s Dodgers play this month. We feared 2023 would be a sub-par season after Friedman failed to sign any big names and let several seasoned players go elsewhere. What are the reasons? Could it be: a) the pitching, b) the bullpen, c) the offense, d) the defense, e) the base running, or f) all of the above. If you guessed anything other than f, you must have been watching last year’s reruns.

Roy Reel

Culver City

I’ve been admiring James Outman’s swing this season, which reminds me of my all-time favorite center fielder Ken Griffey Jr.’s beautiful swing. Thanks to Jack Harris’ well-written article, “Poised Outman was once a project,” I found that a lot of work went into transforming Outman’s stiff “Caveman”-like swing “into a more graceful, dynamic motion.” Here’s hoping Outman, while wearing a Dodgers uniform, can end up having a career comparable to Griffey’s.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Throw it in the lake

Wow, what an ugly victory … Lakers (Minneapolis) against Timberwolves (Minnesota) … Land of 10,000 Turnovers.

Rick Henderson

Covina

We Lakers fans want you to sweep Memphis. Four games won and done. Anthony Davis in beast mode. LeBron James oiling the offense like a 48-oz. can of WD-40. Everyone else going 20 and 10 while playing air-tight defense. If not who, then you? If not now, then when? And always, rebounds get the rings.

Gary Linquist

Morro Bay

Give it more power

The Trojans’ offense is expected to harness even more horsepower with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and an abundance of elite skill position players, so Lincoln Riley has added a trusted “senior analyst” to study film and help game plan, fortifying USC’s road to the playoffs if they can avoid driving off a Kliff (Kingsbury).

Steve Ross

Carmel

Not quite there

I wanted to thank executives Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille, coach Todd McLellan and his marvelous staff, and especially this fantastic Kings team for the most exciting season I’ve witnessed in 10 years. But very sadly, until they trade in three or four of their undersized, outmatched defenders for some fully grown men to add to [Messrs.] Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson and Sean Durzi, their mercurial, athletic forwards will remain targets, free of charge. They will continue getting pushed around and will not be getting through the roughneck, larger teams in their division when it matters down the stretch, and you can forget about any lengthy playoff stays.

I think Kurtis MacDermid comes available soon, and I’d look into Luke Schenn, Alec Martinez. Maybe send fruit baskets to Jordan Nolan and Kyle Clifford while you’re at it.

Dan Johnson

Salem, Va.

Well? We’re waiting

Just as predicted, it turns out that Major League Baseball games are almost 30 minutes shorter since the advent of the pitch clock. The agonizingly slow play at the Masters last week suggests that a swing and a putt clock may make the tournament more enjoyable for those at home watching a player compare yardage with his caddie from their notebooks to decide whether they are 130 or 131.5 yards from a pin. If you have played a course 10 times or more (Tiger Woods and Fred Couples more than 100 at Augusta), and you don’t know how far away you are by opening your eyes, it is surprising you could find the golf course. Give them 30 seconds for each shot, no yardage books, no lasers, binoculars or GPS. Just hit the damn ball!

Kevin Park

Westlake Village

I know I am old, but doesn’t the world move fast enough right now? Baseball was the one major sport with no ticking clock. We may have gained 20 or 30 minutes in our day, but at what cost to our souls?

Rusty Austin

Rancho Mirage

How about applying the pitch clock in the announcer’s booth? Instead of having to listen to Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser talk for half an inning about what they like on their pizzas or other non-game chatter, we put a maximum limit on how many words the announcers are allowed to use within an inning or in a game? Maybe then they could do what the pitch clock has done on the field, which is to get everyone focused on the game itself.

Jeff Cooper

Apple Valley

Halo head games

Who in the Angels organization had the bright idea that improving a player’s mental acuity through “brain games” would result in better baseball performance? I guess the word “irony” is missing from their vocabulary flashcards.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

