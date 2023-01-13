Dave Franco-Directed Rom-Com Starring Jay Ellis And Allison Brie

The first trailer for Somebody I Used To Know has premiered. Directed by Dave Franco, the film features an ensemble cast led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi and Julie Hagerty.

The description is as follows: “Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.”

Billed as “an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going”, Somebody I Used To Know is co-written by Franco and Brie.

The Prime Video film marks Brie and Franco’s fourth collaboration together. For Ellis, this marks his first major film following the success of Top Gun: Maverick and the end of the HBO dramedy Insecure, in which he played Issa’s beau Lawrence.

Watch the official trailer for Somebody I Used To Know below.

