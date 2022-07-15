Dave Coulier Talks About Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ – The Hamden Journal

Dave Coulier was in the television shows Full House and Fuller House. He also knows what house he was in with singer Alanis Morissette – the doghouse.

Coulier talked earlier this week about the scathing lyrics of Morissette’s major hit “You Oughta Know,” which told of her heartbreak caused by a breakup with a former lover after a two-year relationship. The song was part of the 10-million plus selling Jagged Little Pill, and spawned the biggest music industry speculation since Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.”.

He was driving in Detroit when he first heard the song on the radio, Coulier said on SiriusXM Faction Talk. Coulier says he was really enjoying the song before his “Hey, wait a minute” moment, when he recognized the singer’s voice. “Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy!” he claims he thought.

Coulier raced to a reord store and bought the album. He then sat in his car and listened to it.

“There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about,” Coulier said. “Like [in ‘Right Through you’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

The Morissette-Coulier romance started in 1992, when she was 18 and he wa 33. After breaking up two years later, Morissette’s album came out a year after the split.

Morissette has not revealed who the song is about.