Dave Chappelle vows to pull funds from Yellow Springs if it doesn’t ax affordable housing

An Ohio village shot down a residential development plan that included affordable housing after Dave Chappelle railed against the proposal during a Monday night meeting, a report said.

The comedian also threatened to yank his own proposed businesses – a restaurant and a comedy club – from the village of Yellow Springs if they approved the housing plan, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“I am not bluffing,” Chappelle told the village council. “I will take it all off the table,” he added before abruptly walking away from the microphone.

Following the pushback from Chappelle and other residents, the council voted to revert back to an original zoning plan that excluded an affordable housing component, the report said.

The approved original plan includes 143 single-family homes that will cost at least $300,000 each.

Chappelle threatened to pull his proposed restaurant and comedy club if Yellow Springs approved the housing plan. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The revised proposal that was struck down was made up of 64 single-family homes, 24 townhomes, 52 duplexes and a donation of 1.75 acres from the developer for future affordable housing.

Residents opposed to the affordable housing plan raised several concerns, including about traffic and water management.