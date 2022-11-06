Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest – The Hamden Journal

Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star.

Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump.

The comic was joined for that show by musical guest Foo Fighters, having also hosted all the way back on November 12, 2016 — which marked the first show since Trump’s own election triumph.

Chappelle’s SNL return is sure to be watched closely given the controversy he’s courted in recent years, particularly with jokes aimed at the trans community. Remarks made in his 2021 Netflix special The Closer led some of the streamer’s own employees to demand that it be pulled from the platform, though CEO Ted Sarandos declined to do so even amidst a walkout, given the conviction that Chappelle’s comments hadn’t crossed the “line” into the territory of hate speech.

Chappelle’s upcoming return to SNL was announced on tonight’s episode hosted by comedian Amy Schumer, who is likewise on her third outing as host. Check out the card touting next week’s episode below.