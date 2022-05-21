Dave Chappelle Is ‘The Opener’ For John Mulaney Show In Ohio – The Hamden Journal

John Mulaney’s show in Columbus, Ohio had a surprise warm-up for the main star – Dave Chappelle, who came for a visit from his nearby Yellow Springs home to lend a hand. Audience phones were locked in a pouch, so no video of the moment exists.

“I mean, it wasn’t a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?” Chappelle said, per Fils-Aime. “He then paused, smiled a bit, and moved on quickly. -The homophobic joke was him saying “maybe you two are gay, I don’t know, nothing wrong with that if that’s the case.” But former Nintendo of America COO Reggie FIls-Aime was in attendance and provided a few tweets to answer some online objections to Chapelle’s presence and performance at the show.The Chappelle joke that offended some was about his recent encounter at the Hollywood Bowl with a stage crasher. He was briefly engaged by a couple in the audience.

Fils-Aime added, “As for what exactly was said that’s transphobic (in these users’ minds) … you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who actually detailed the crack(s), but someone finally did. The supposedly harmful joke was about the stage crasher and the gun/knife he had on him.

Fils-Aime continued, ” “It was laughed at as he was talking about two twins and he was heckling them a bit about not really being twins, I’d say to call it homophobic was a bit of a stretch.”

Mulaney hugged Chappelle at the end of the set, but Fils-Aime said that the embrace Doesn’t indicate his “stance” or anything.

There were some online complaints about Chappelle’s surprise appearance from those still smarting from his allegedly transphobic comments in his Netflix specials, particularly, The Closer.

Fils-Aime said he was also getting some blowback for his characterizations of the dialogue.