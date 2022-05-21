Dave Chappelle Is ‘The Opener’ For John Mulaney Show In Ohio – The Hamden Journal

“I mean, it wasn’t a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?” Chappelle said, per Fils-Aime. “He then paused, smiled a bit, and moved on quickly. -The homophobic joke was him saying “maybe you two are gay, I don’t know, nothing wrong with that if that’s the case.”
Fils-Aime added, “As for what exactly was said that’s transphobic (in these users’ minds) … you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who actually detailed the crack(s), but someone finally did. The supposedly harmful joke was about the stage crasher and the gun/knife he had on him.
Fils-Aime continued, ” “It was laughed at as he was talking about two twins and he was heckling them a bit about not really being twins, I’d say to call it homophobic was a bit of a stretch.”
Mulaney hugged Chappelle at the end of the set, but Fils-Aime said that the embrace Doesn’t indicate his “stance” or anything.
There were some online complaints about Chappelle’s surprise appearance from those still smarting from his allegedly transphobic comments in his Netflix specials, particularly, The Closer.
Fils-Aime said he was also getting some blowback for his characterizations of the dialogue.