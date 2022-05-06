Dave Chappelle ‘felt good’ his friends broke attacker’s arm

Dave Chappelle said he “felt good” that his friends beat up a deranged fan with a replica gun-knife who allegedly tackled him during his Hollywood Bowl show, according to leaked audio from the event’s afterparty.

“I felt good my friends broke his arm. I felt good. How bad does a n— have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him!” Chappelle, 48, said Tuesday night in the audio obtained by TMZ from the event at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

During the frightening incident a few hours earlier, “The Closer” star yelled, “I am going to kill that mother——!” But he later told folks at the hotel that “killing that n—- would have been stupid,” according to the clip posted by TMZ.

Chapelle, who was not hurt in the incident, thanked his pals for leaving the alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, with a badly disfigured arm.

“Those are very powerful friends and I’m sharing [this night] with people I love very much,” he is heard saying.

A still of footage of Chappelle being tackled by an audience member. Twitter / @abazar

Alleged attacker Isaiah Lee with injuries to his face as he is led from a police car to an ambulance. Body Cams+ /TMX/Mega Lee was hospitalized briefly for injuries. THEODORE NWAJEI via REUTERS

Stewart, 59, attended Chappelle’s show at the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival, but the former host of “The Daily Show” didn’t appear to actually be involved in the fracas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Lee, an aspiring rapper who had named a song after the comedian and alluded to the attack in his lyrics, dodged felony charges in the case and was facing four misdemeanor counts, prosecutors said.

The suspect was filmed allegedly knocking the famous comedian to the floor before security was able to pounce on him.

Lee is accused of taking the stage with a fake handgun containing a real knife blade. AP

Lee was hospitalized briefly for injuries he sustained during the incident and was later booked into jail on $30,000 bail.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s decision not to file a felony case against Lee has already triggered some criticism, including from those inside his office who are supporting a recall movement against the top prosecutor.