Dave Chappelle donating proceeds from Buffalo show to shooting victims

Dave Chappelle booked a last-minute show in Buffalo on Sunday to give back to a community still reeling from last month’s mass shooting. Yahoo Entertainment can confirm all proceeds will benefit the family members of the 10 victims killed and three people wounded in the racially motivated hate crime.

Tickets sold out immediately at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, which seats over 3,000 guests. Chappelle invited the victims’ families to attend, according to reports on social media, and announced at the end of the show all ticket sales would be donated.

On May 14, a white gunman drove three hours to Tops Supermarket, located in a predominately Black neighborhood, with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, according to investigators. The 18-year-old suspect wore military fatigues, body armor and a tactical helmet and used an assault-type rifle inside and outside the store. All 10 victims who died were Black and ranged in age 32 to 86. A grand jury charged the suspect with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on Tuesday to examine domestic terrorism and violent extremist threats following the Buffalo shooting. The son of the oldest victim appeared before lawmakers and pleaded for them to do something.

“I ask every one of you to imagine the faces of your mothers as you look at mine, and ask yourself, ‘Is there nothing that we can do?'” Garnell Whitfield Jr., son of Ruth Whitfield, declared.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism that inspires?” he continued. “Because if there is nothing, then respectfully senators, you should yield your positions of authority and influence the others that are willing to lead on this issue. The urgency of the moment demands, no less.”

