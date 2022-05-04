Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage While Performing At The Hollywood Bowl – The Hamden Journal

Social media exploded tonight with posts from attendees at Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Apparently, Chappelle was rushed by someone while onstage. Attendees’ phones were confiscated at the gate, so video and even photos are very sparse, but one person caught the end of the show on video where Chappelle and Jamie Foxx, who apparently rushed onstage to help apprehend the man going after Chappelle.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said the headliner by way of thanks.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx is heard to respond.

“I grabbed the back of that N****r’s head,” said Chappelle. “His hair was spongey!”

Then Foxx chimed in on a mroe serious note.

“Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to request for comment from The Hamden Journal.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.