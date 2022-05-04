Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles

dave chapelle

Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night during Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

The incident occurred towards the end of his performance when a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can confirm. The man appeared to push the 48-year-old comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then attempted to flee, but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle’s team.

Several other people sprung into action to help Chappelle, including Chris Rock who had performed earlier in the night. Jamie Foxx was also present.

Amid the chaos, Chappelle told audience members: “Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment.”

Reps for Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Spokespeople from the LAPD confirm to PEOPLE that the suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Lee is being held in Los Angeles City Jail on 30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

Neither Chapelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured. One spokesperson says the weapon was “a replica handgun with a knife,” describing it as a “replica handgun-slash-knife.”

Footage posted on Twitter show the attacker being removed from the scene on a stretcher. The person’s identity has not been made public, and was reportedly a show attendee.

PEOPLE can confirm that Chappelle ended his set making jokes involving Will Smith. The Tuesday incident comes five weeks after Rock was smacked across the face by the 53-year-old actor at the 2022 Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (Pinkett Smith, 50, has been open about living with alopecia.)

Smith, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor that night, has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars.

The Academy also banned the actor from attending its events for the next ten years. Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson apologized to Rock in a letter, saying “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”