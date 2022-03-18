Davante Adams turned down more money from Packers for ‘lifelong dream’ of playing for Raiders

A lot of players who come to the Raiders say it’s been a dream of theirs to suit up in Silver & Black. But it usually just kind of seems like something they say because that’s the team they now play for. Lip service, if you will. But when Davante Adams says it, he can prove it.

The All Pro receiver signed with the Raiders on a deal that made him the highest paid non-QB in the NFL. But that was market value for him as the best receiver in the league. He actually received a deal from the Packers that his agents say was more lucrative than the one he got from the Raiders, but chose the Raiders instead.

Why? Because, as NFL media’s Ian Rapoport tells it, it was Adams’s lifelong dream to play for the Raiders.

This is a rather stunning development. But when you think about it, there is some logic behind it.

Adams was a Bay Area kid. He was born in Redwood City and went to Palo Alto High School. Then he played at Fresno State in the Central Valley — an area that is predominantly Raiders territory.

At Fresno State, he put up ridiculous numbers with Derek Carr as his quarterback. Carr, of course, plays for the Raiders.

So, what’s not to like about that from Adams’s perspective? He will surely have plenty to say about it when the Raiders introduce him.