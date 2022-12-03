Daughter remembers mom killed in Texas USPS crash

A Texas mother of two who was mailing a package to her daughter was killed when she was struck by an out of control driver.

Karen Keagan, 58, went to the post office in Houston to send a college care package to one of her kids when an 84-year-old driver lost control of his SUV, sending the vehicle careening into the building, Click2Houston reported.

Keagan was struck and “died instantly,” her daughter, Larissa Celedon said.

The mom “always put others before herself, most times at her own cost,” Celedon wrote on Facebook, adding, “But she did it because that’s just the kind of amazing woman that she was.”

Officials said there were no signs of alcohol or medication impairment and that the driver, who hit the gas instead of the brake, had a clean record, ABC13 reported.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office told ABC13 that it did not expect any charges would be filed in the incident.

An 84-year-old driver lost control of his SUV and crashed into the post office, killing Karen Keagan.

Keagan was struck by the vehicle and “died instantly.”



“The pain I am feeling from this is unlike anything I have ever felt before,” Celedon wrote. “I am heartbroken and I am at a loss for words or even room to comprehend this fully.”