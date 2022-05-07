Daughter of Anna Nicole Smith pays tribute to Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby gala

Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to Janet Jackson Friday night at the at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala by wearing the singer’s 2003 outfit to the same event.

Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, attended the gala with her father, the photographer Larry Birkhead.

According to an Instagram post, Dannielynn wore the same outfit that the multi-Grammy Award winner wore to the Barnstable gala nearly 20 years ago.

“It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight,” Larry’s post stated.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, pose for a photo on the red carpet at the Barnstable Brown Gala Friday night.

The Birkheads even got to meet Jackson during the gala.

Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” Larry said in a separate Instagram post. “She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

A day later on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby, The Courier Journal asked Dannielynn about that moment.

“It was really fun,” Dannielynn said. “She was incredibly nice.”

Larry also said he was going to take his daughter to her first Jackson concert after the Kentucky Derby. Jackson is set to perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Lynn Family Stadium. New Edition will also appear.

“It’s always been the people of Louisville. You have always been so sweet and so kind, ” Jackson told The Courier Journal. “And that’s so nice, especially when I am away from home and touring and tired. It’s always nice to have that down-home feel-good love. That’s something I’ve always gotten here in Kentucky.”

