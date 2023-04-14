This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Bruins-Panthers playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channel for first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived, and the top-seed Boston Bruins will square off against the Florida Panthers in the first round.

The Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy with an NHL-best 65-12-5 record. They also set league records for most wins and most points in a single regular season. As a result, Boston will enjoy home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Projected Bruins lines, pairings for Game 1 of playoffs

The Bruins-Panthers series will start on Marathon Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

TD Garden could be pretty busy over the next couple months. In addition to the Bruins, the Boston Celtics will soon begin their NBA playoff run. The C’s host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round series Saturday afternoon at the Garden.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Bruins-Panthers first-round playoff series (as of Friday at 7:35 a.m. ET, only the dates of the first two games have been officially announced. The rest of the schedule is expected to be revealed later today. Check back for further updates).

Game 1 at Boston: Monday, April 17

Game 2 at Boston: Wednesday, April 19

Game 3 at Florida: TBA

Game 4 at Florida: TBA

Game 5* at Boston: TBA

Game 6* at Florida: TBA

Game 7* at Boston: TBA

*If necessary