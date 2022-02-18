Dashcam Footage Shows Uber Driver and Mom of 4 Begging Her Killer for Mercy: Cops

Pitcairn Police

The harrowing final moments of an Uber driver and mother of four who was found murdered in the Pittsburgh area last weekend were captured on a dashcam video that helped police arrest her alleged killer this week.

Calvin Crew, 22, was taken into custody and charged with homicide after the footage was discovered on Thursday, according to court documents and local media reports. Allegheny County police say Crew was seen in the footage terrorizing 38-year-old Christine Spicuzza and holding a gun to her head as she drove.

Spicuzza had been reported missing by her family on Feb. 11 after she never returned from her shift as an Uber driver, and her body was found a day later. Her boyfriend reportedly told police at the time that he had bought her a dash camera for her work, though investigators noticed it was not among the items found in her car.

Once it was found, the footage revealed that Spicuzza had pleaded with Crew to spare her after he pulled a gun on her, police say.

“Come on, I have a family,” Spicuzza told Crew after the video is said to have shown him placing a firearm at the back of her head.

“I got a family, too, now drive,” he replied.

Crew forced her to drive through multiple neighborhoods in Allegheny County and accessed her wallets on her phone, according to a criminal complaint that cites data provided by Uber. “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” she told him.

“Keep driving,” he responded. “Do what I say and everything will be all right.”

Spicuzza’s dashcam eventually shut off. Authorities found her car and her body the next morning with a single gunshot wound to her head in the town of Monroeville. Though it was not immediately clear what happened to Spicuzza after the camera went dark, authorities said that it was likely “terrifying for Christine.”

Crew was arrested, jailed, and charged with homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence Thursday. According to police, robbery was his prime motive.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

