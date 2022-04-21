Daryle Lamonica dies at 80

Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died on Thursday morning.

Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed his father’s death with KMPH. Lamonica was 80 years old.

Lamonica played at Notre Dame and then joined the Bills after being picked in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He backed up Jack Kemp for four seasons before being traded to the Raiders and taking over their starting job.

He would be named the AFL’s MVP after leading the Raiders to Super Bowl II in his first season with the team. The Raiders would lose the AFL Championship Game to the Jets the next year and the Chiefs in the league’s final season before the merger. Lamonica was named the 1969 AFL MVP by UPI and was a two-time Pro Bowler after the merger.

Lamonica, who earned the nickname “The Mad Bomber,” would remain the Raiders starter through the 1972 season. The Raiders lost to the Steelers in the playoffs on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” that year and Ken Stabler took over as the starter in Oakland early in 1973. He would remain with the team in 1974 and spent time in the WFL in 1975 before retiring.

Lamonica ranks fourth in all-time passing yards and third in all-time passing touchdowns for the Raiders.

