Darren Criss Pens Heartbreaking Tribute After His Brother Charles Dies at Age 36

Darren Criss is remembering his “vibrant, special, worldly” older brother, Charles “Chuck” Criss.

The Glee alum, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 2, to share the heartbreaking news that his 36-year-old brother had recently died by suicide.

“It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us,” Darren wrote alongside family photos and images of his brother. “His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.”

The actor shared that, for the last several years, his brother had “struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch” in his life.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time,” he shared. “A depression that was only outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him.”

“We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself,” Darren wrote. “But last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life.”

Darren encouraged others who feel similarly lost or hopeless to reach out. “Seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you,” he explained. “There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that.”

“While it was a lapse in Chuck’s mental wellness that took him, it is simply not something that can define who he was,” Darren wrote of his brother. “All of the wonderful, inspiring, positive things about his life far outshine the circumstances by which it came to an end.”

He added, “He was a good man with a good heart who contributed enormous amounts of laughter, music, and joy to the world. And for the ones who were lucky enough to take part in those wonderful moments, it’s marvelous to know that those memories are plentiful, everlasting, and can never be taken away.”

Shortly after his post, comments of love and support for the American Crime Story actor began to flood in from his friends including fellow Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale and Lea Michele, who wrote, “Love you Darren. We will miss you Chuck. [heart emoji]”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).