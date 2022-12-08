Darrell Jackson transfers to FSU

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson is coming home.

The Gadsden County (Fla.) High graduate entered the transfer portal earlier this week and picked Florida State on Wednesday night in a post on his Instagram.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Jackson had 27 tackles and three sacks at Miami in 2021. He had 22 tackles at Maryland in 2020. Jackson has started 24 games over two seasons.

“Jackson is big and athletic and is a very physical football player,” Osceola football analyst Patrick Burnham said. “He has the ability and potential to be a starter and a difference maker for FSU’s defense.”

FSU could have two new starters on the interior of the defensive line in 2023. Redshirt senior Robert Cooper is moving on, and redshirt junior Fabien Lovett has yet to announce his decision. The Seminoles also lost Jarrett Jackson as a graduate transfer.

Added Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein: “Jackson has great size and athletic ability. Guys with his size usually don’t move as well as he does. He will give FSU another run-stuffing lineman in the middle of the defense. He could be a great replacement for Lovett, should he announce for the NFL draft.”

He would need to apply for a waiver to play at FSU in 2023.