Darnay Holmes made ‘good play’ on Curtis Samuel to secure Giants’ 20-12 win at Commanders

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) celebrates with Giants safety Landon Collins (21) after making a stop on fourth and goal against the Washington Commanders in the final minute of the fourth quarter at FedExField.

The Giants’ 20-12 win Sunday at the Washington Commanders was not without drama.

Darnay Holmes broke up a fourth-and-goal pass by Taylor Heinicke intended for Curtis Samuel with 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but defensive pass interference immediately came into question.

When asked about the no-call after the game, Brian Daboll was short and sweet.

“That was a good play,” Daboll said. “It was a good play.”

In the opposing coach’s news conference, Ron Rivera stopped himself from entertaining the play.

“Don’t ask me about the refereeing, because I can’t answer the question,” Rivera said.

The bottom line: The Giants (8-5-1) jumped the Commanders (7-6-1) for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race, doing so with back-to-back drives where New York stopped Washington inside the 10-yard line to keep the one-score lead.

“It was awesome,” Daboll said. “… I’d say the whole team did a really good job, from the coaches to the players, executing. Players fought, competed hard. Coaches — I thought the coordinators did a really good job of calling the game the way we needed to call it. And, again, I talked about this last week — it’s four or five plays that it comes down to and our guys, give ’em credit, they made those plays.”