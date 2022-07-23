Darlington School sued $345M for Roger Stifflemire sex abuse

Twenty men calling themselves the “Darlington Survivors,” who claim they were sexually abused years ago by a teacher at an exclusive boarding school in northern Georgia, have filed suit for $345 million in damages.

The suit is going after the insurance companies that covered the swanky school, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The abuse allegations surfaced in a 2017 article in the newspaper, which said the school had been alerted to the accusations years earlier but had done nothing, and by that time the statute of limitations had expired.

The students previously settled a lawsuit against Roger Stifflemire, the former teacher and dorm supervisor. via AJC

The former students first settled a lawsuit against Roger Stifflemire, a teacher and dorm supervisor for years at the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia.

Under the terms of the settlement, Stifflemire, now 81 and living in Alabama, did not have to compensate the students. Nor has he ever acknowledged abusing them. the outlet reported. However the process allowed the former students to pursue an insurance settlement.

The insurers covered Darlington during the years that Stifflemire allegedly abused the former students at the school and on field trips.

Late last year, the former students reached a separate settlement with Darlington, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Darlington commissioned an investigation into the allegations but did not make the conclusions public.

The school did take Stifflemire’s name from a plaque honoring “memorable” and “influential” teachers, however, and unveiled a new monument dedicated to the victims of sexual abuse at the school.