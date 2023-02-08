‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ Has Been Re-Recorded By Roger Waters With Other Pink Floyd Members – The Hamden Journal

One of rock’s greatest albums has allegedly been rerecorded by one of its prime architects.

Roger Waters claimed in an interview that he has rerecorded Pink Floyd’s classic rock epic Dark Side of the Moon without any of the other Pink Floyd members. Waters made the revelation in a Feb. 4 interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. The interview was translated and published on Waters’ official website.

By rerecording the work — something artists Taylor Swift and Prince did — Waters gains more control of his version of the work, something that has long been a bone of contention between him and other band members.

Waters told the Berliner Zeitung that “the new concept is meant to reflect on the meaning of the work, to bring out the heart and soul of the album,” he added, “musically and spiritually.”

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985. He later sued the remaining members over their continued use of the band’s name. He lost that case.

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, posted a tweet on Monday called Waters antisemitic, “a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.”

“Every word demonstrably true,” Gilmour replied to his wife’s comments on Twitter.

The new Waters version of “Dark Side of the Moon” is set to be released in May, according to The Telegraph.