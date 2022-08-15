‘Dark Side of Comedy’ premieres, Demi Lovato debuts new album, ‘Hotties’ is Hulu’s new dating show

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Aug. 15-21, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Dark Side of Comedy breaks down the life of funny man Chris Farley and other comedy greats

Vice TV, the network that brought us Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of the ’90s, is back with a close-up on the late Saturday Night Live star. His brother Tom Farley, former SNL cast members Chris Kattan and Melanie Hutsell, comedian Tom Arnold and others offer their memories — the good and the bad — of the troubled Tommy Boy star, who died of an accidental drug overdose on Dec. 18, 1997. Arnold shares a conversation with Farley ahead of what turned out to be one of his most famous sketches, in which he played a Chippendales dancer. “I remember when he called me and said, ‘The writers want me to take my shirt off with Patrick Swayze and do this sketch, and I think, I’m afraid they’re gonna be making fun of me. And he said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Well, if you could be the funniest fat guy ever, be the funniest fat guy ever.'” Future episodes of the series cast a spotlight on late comedians Richard Pryor, Freddie Prinze, Dustin Diamond and Greg Giraldo, as well as some who are still with us: Roseanne Barr, Andrew Dice Clay, Artie Lange, Maria Bamford and Brett Butler. — Raechal Shewfelt

Dark Side of Comedy premieres Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. on Vice TV.

WATCH IT: It’s Idris Elba vs. a huge lion in Beast

Alien vs. Predator. Batman v. Superman. Godzilla vs. Kong. Those movies were all fine and dandy. But Idris Elba vs. Lion? Now we’re talking. The Wire and Luther alum stars in Beast as the widowed father of two daughters whose family vacation to South Africa is interrupted by a massive bloodthirsty rogue lion. Does the film end with Elba in an epic wrestling match with said lion? We’re not saying, but you can check out an exclusive clip from the Baltasar Kormákur-directed thriller above. — Kevin Polowy

Beast opens in theaters Friday, Aug. 19. Get tickets on Fandango.

STREAM IT: The Diana Investigations delves into the tragedy of Princess Diana’s death

It’s been almost 25 years since the icon, as well as her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver at the time, Henri Paul, died in a Paris crash as the car they were traveling in was chased by paparazzi on Aug. 31, 1997. This four-part docuseries features insight from people who investigated the case and promises fresh insights and details that have never been disclosed. In this exclusive clip, officers from Operation Paget, Britain’s official inquiry into the many allegations that the 36-year-old AIDS advocate’s death was intentional and had been covered up by the royal family or others, discuss the 104 claims they investigated and how they began such a daunting task. — R.S.

The Diana Investigations premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on Discovery+.

WATCH IT: Alison Brie’s hopes for a romantic Italian getaway are dashed in Spin Me Round

In this dark comedy, which Alison Brie co-wrote with director Jeff Baena (The Little Hours), the former GLOW actress plays a woman who’s happy to take some time away from her job as the manager of an Olive Garden-esque eatery to attend the company’s educational immersion program in Italy. However, things don’t go quite as planned. “What she thought would be a romantic getaway,” the official movie description says, “devolves into chaos and catastrophe.” For starters, she finds herself falling for her boss and wondering why all his friends are praising her for being so open-minded. The cast includes Alessandra Nivola, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan and Aubrey Plaza, who’s seen in this exclusive clip, playing the weirdly over-eager assistant to the company’s CEO. — R.S.

Spin Me Round premieres Friday, Aug. 19 in theaters and on AMC+.

WATCH IT: Jurassic World: Dominion rounds out the Pratt-Howard trilogy with lots of legacy stars

Chris Pratt described Jurassic World: Dominion as the “Avengers: Endgame of Jurassic Park movies.” Not only do Pratt and dino-tending co-star Bryce Dallas Howard return for one more romp, the threequel also enlists legacy stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong for a Jurassic Reunion that spans decades. All that’s missing is Samuel L. Jackson’s decapitated arm. (OK, would’ve been nice to see those kids all grown up now, too.) After dominion-ating the box office to the tune of $965 million this summer, the blockbuster hits home entertainment with bonus features including 14 extra minutes, an alternate opening, and more. Check out an exclusive clip from extras above. — K.P.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital Aug. 16. Buy it on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Demi Lovato finds her true voice

After holding a “funeral” for her pop music career on Instagram earlier this year, Demi Lovato explained to Rolling Stone that she was orchestrating a return to “emo-rock… reminiscent of my first era.” The result is her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, which is also inspired by current alt-rock artists like Royal & the Serpent and Turnstile. And it seems like Lovato might have finally found her true voice. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you,” Lovato said in a statement. — Lyndsey Parker

Holy Fvck by Demi Lovato is available Friday, Aug. 19 to download/stream on .

STREAM IT: Hulu’s new cook-off dating show, Hotties, brings the heat

Warming things up on Hulu is a new food competition dating show, hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, where singles go on blind dates in food trucks out in the desert heat and battle it out to cook up dishes for a date night. To give things a bit of a kick, the contestants must also take spicy food challenges for the chance to keep cooking, win a cash prize and, hopefully, find a connection with someone. We’re looking forward to what’s sure to be hilarious first date hot messes.

Hotties premieres Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Hulu.

HEAR IT: You can dance, for inspiration, with Madonna

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking, record-shattering, shapeshifting career of the queen of pop, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones truly gets into the groove. Featuring remixes of Madonna’s whopping 50 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart — the most chart-toppers by any artist on any Billboard chart — the compilation spans from 1983’s “Holiday” to Madame X’s “I Don’t Search I Find.” And, of course, it features her newly viral TikTok version of the gothic Ray of Light track “Frozen.” Contributors include such techno luminaries as Tracy Young (who became the first woman to win the Best Remixed Recording Grammy for her “I Rise” Pride remix), William Orbit, Thunderpuss, Above and Beyond, Felix da Housecat, Jacques Lu Cont, Axwell, Bob Sinclar, Benny Benassi, Honey Dijon and the late Avicii. — L.P.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones by Madonna is available Friday, Aug. 19 to download/stream on .

HEAR IT: Panic! At the Disco returns with a Vengeance

Pop-punk really is back! First Demi Lovato releases Holy Fvck this week, and now the gods of the genre are back with their seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance, and lead single “Local God,” which chronicles their rise to fame. “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” frontman Brendon Urie said of the album — Panic!’s first since 2018 — in a statement. The band will continue its triumphant return with a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. — L.P.

Viva Las Vengeance by Panic! At the Disco is available Friday, Aug. 19 to download/stream on .

HEAR IT: Time to freak out! Hot Chip is back!

U.K. electro-romantic floor-fillers Hot Chip return with their eighth album, Freakout/Release, just in time for all your end-of-summer party playlists. Inspired by their cover of Beastie Boys’s “Sabotage” that has become a consistent Hot Chip concert crowd-pleaser, the album — which was recorded with all of the band members together at their new creative space, Relax & Enjoy Studio — bristles with live energy. Joining the party are Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon, British DJ/musician Lou Hayter and legendary Belgian production duo Soulwax. — L.P.

Freakout/Release by Hot Chip is available Friday, Aug. 19 to download/stream on .

— Video produced by Kyle Moss and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick