Darius Miles allegedly killed Jamea Jonae Harris after she didn’t talk to him

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly gunned down a 23-year-old mother of one because she had brushed him off, the victim’s devastated mom said.

“Took my baby’s life because she wouldn’t talk to him,” DeCarla Cotton said on Facebook, where she posted a photo of her late daughter and her 5-year-old son, Kaine.

Jamea Jonae Harris was killed early Sunday when Miles, 21, allegedly opened fire at a car she was riding in near “The Strip,” an area near the campus, officials said.

Police identified Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting after they reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed multiple witnesses.

They were charged with capital murder.

“Took my baby’s life because she wouldn’t talk to him,” DeCarla Cotton, mother of Jamea Jonae Harris (above) said on Facebook about the shooting suspect. Facebook

Jamea Jonae Harris and her 5-year-old son, Kaine. GoFundMe

“She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

Harris’ cousin Kennedi Henderson called the slain woman “a humble soul, and she was always a happy soul.”

She said Harris “kept the cousins together and pushed us to be the best us. She was the best little cousin I can ask for, honestly.”

Henderson added: “The family and I are just in disbelief that something like this has happened to her. We just ask for prayers at this time.”

Miles is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting. Tuscaloosa County Jail

Michael Lynn Davis, 20, was also arrested on capital murder charges. Tuscaloosa County Jail

The unidentified driver of the car Harris was traveling in told police he returned fire in self-defense and apparently struck one of the suspects.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Cotton to raise money for the boy.

“She had a heart of gold and was loved by all. It’s no way to express how much she will be missed! I thank everyone that has reached out with their prayers and condolences and I appreciate however you would like to help,” she wrote.