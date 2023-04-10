Darius Bazley delivers in undermanned Suns’ season finale loss to Clippers

Many of the Suns didn’t play in their final regular season home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

But Darius Bazley stepped up with his best performance as a Sun.

The third-year forward had 16 points, shot 7-of-13 including one 3, grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and committed just one turnover in 27 minutes.

Bazley averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes during his 36 appearances this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Entering Sunday’s game, he posted just 2.0 points in 5.7 minutes in his six appearances for the Suns, getting most of his time in blowouts or when the Suns have waved the white flag late to concede losses late in the fourth quarter.

But Bazley scored and played the most he’s had as a Sun since he was traded by Oklahoma City for Dario Saric, a 2029 second-round pick and cash at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Bazley was one point shy of season high that he got in the Thunder’s win over Chicago on Nov. 25, and his nine boards against the Clippers matched his season high.

“Just be able to play and rep out all the stuff that I’m learning. There’s been a lot of new stuff that’s been processing in my head,” Bazley told The Republic in the postgame.

“It’s been nice to just rep it out, make mistakes, now be able to watch film and look at it. It’s different from two sides of the field when you’re on the court and when you’re off the court. It was fun. I had fun playing, competing.”

Losing was insignificant to Phoenix (45-37) as it had clinched the Western conference playoffs’ four seed in their home win over San Antonio last Tuesday.

The Suns have been resting four of their starters — Kevin Durant (left ankle injury management), Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — since Friday in their loss to the L.A. Lakers.

T.J. Warren has been out with a non-COVID illness since Thursday when Phoenix beat Denver at home on Thursday. Cameron Payne was out from lower back soreness, and Bismack Biyombo was out against the Clippers after he painfully knocked knees with Lakers star Anthony Davis on Friday.

Biyombo’s absence and Monty Williams limiting one of his former starters and sixth man Torrey Craig (three points) in just six minutes) against the Clippers enabled Bazley to log more minutes.

As for the Clippers, Sunday’s game was more meaningful to them as they were in a tight race with the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans for the West’s fifth seed. The Clippers (44-38) clinched that spot with their final victory , which turned out to be the Suns-Clippers first round playoff matchup preview that many fans and NBA media pundits anticipated for Sunday’s game.

The two teams have a week to prepare for each other through this upcoming week’s play-in tournament, which gives all their injured players and everyone time to heal.

The Suns have three bigs in Ayton, Biyombo, and Jock Landale (13 points against Clippers on Sunday) in that pecking order. But the 6-foot-9 Bazley has been used as the fourth when necessary, albeit rarely, since he’s been with the Suns.

Bazley brings length in his sinewy physique, he’s the most athletic and can run the floor well as a tweener able to play both small and power forward positions, decent ball-handling and outside shooting skills as a lefty, a solid defender as a shotblocker, and gets most of his points from rim pressure in the halfcourt and in transition.

“I got game, I’m able to do that. But just the role that I’m in, the situation was different obviously, like (today) than what it would be going forward if I were to get in playing with those guys,” Bazley said. “I wouldn’t really say that I look forward to doing more, that’s not really my focus right now.”

Biyombo said he’ll be ready to play against the Clippers next week. But can Bazley’s tiny yet solid production sample size earn him some minutes if Biyombo needs to more time to heal early in the Suns-Clippers series?

“It’s hard to say. I wouldn’t want to say yay or nay when it comes to that,” Suns coach Monty Williams told The Republic. “You just have to be ready, and that’s what he’s done. He’s one of the guys that’s in the gym every day, he doesn’t miss. And since he’s been here, you can see he’s more comfortable with what we do, and his ability to attack the basket was on display (today).

“The dunk he had in the first half, and he had another one in the second half because he can get from the 3-point line to the rim in two dribbles, sometimes one, and he can get there with force. So that’s something that not everybody can do.”

Williams added that Bazley’s ability to switch when guarding opponents is another asset that could be useful if he’s called upon for more playoff minutes. Williams was reluctant to say where he might end up in the Suns player rotation, which always shrinks during the postseason, but said he and his coaching staff are confident in his progression and growth.

Landry Shamet, who’s usually in 3-point shooting drills with Bazley and Ish Wainright during their practices, said Bazley is just building fast on his knowledge of how to mesh with the Suns as a consummate role player.

“He’s just a young guy, asks a lot of questions and wants answers to know what he can do better, what the right thing is,” Shamet said. “He accepts input and feedback any time I’ve seen something I want to feed right to him, he receives it. Obviously, the physical stuff you don’t have to even talk about, as good of an athlete he is. …

“It’s been great having him.”

