Darin Ruf’s home run, bizarre balk seals Giants’ win over Brewers

Cobb sharp as Ruf’s homer, late-game balk seal Giants win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday’s game between the Giants and Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park was a rather quiet one for most of the afternoon.

Both Giants righty Alex Cobb (ND, 7 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) and Brewers lefty Eric Lauer (ND, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) went toe-to-toe on the mound.

The first half of the game was very quiet until San Francisco struck first with a solo home run off the bat of Darin Ruf in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cobb continued to deal, pitching into the eighth inning before an Omar Navarez sacrifice fly brought home a Brewers run, tying the game at one apiece.

The Giants loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning after Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores singles, followed by an Evan Longoria hit-by-pitch with two outs.

Mike Yastrzemski came to the plate with the bases loaded (sound familiar?) and a balk called on Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave scored Flores from third, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers made some noise in the ninth after Willy Adames singled to lead off the inning, advancing to second on a wild pickoff attempt from Dominic Leone.

Leone eventually closed the door on the Brewers, sealing a 2-1 win.

