Darin Ruf knew Giants-to-Mets trade was possibility, explains why

Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility.

That didn’t make it any easier.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”

“What an opportunity to come to a great team and a great organization and play these last few months of the regular season, hopefully make a deep postseason run,” Ruf said. “I know this team has very high, lofty goals, and I’m so excited to be a part of that.”

While Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson dominated Giants rumors leading up to Tuesday’s deadline, Ruf had an inkling he could be traded.

“I mean, gosh. I’ve been in the league for a little while now, so nothing’s really shocking,” Ruf continued. “I didn’t know for sure, but I knew that looking at our roster in San Francisco, some of the guys that they had just brought in and things like that, we had a lot of the same type of player.

“So I figured it could happen, but you’re definitely not expecting it at the same time.”

In return for Ruf, the Giants received veteran J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two A-ball prospects, lefty Nick Zwack and right-hander Carson Seymour, from the Mets.

Ruf was a beloved member of the Giants’ clubhouse and popular among fans since making the team’s Opening Day roster in 2020. As he left Oracle Park after being traded on Tuesday, he gave one final wave goodbye before driving off.

Although the trade wasn’t entirely a surprise on Ruf’s end, it’s clear he cherished his time in San Francisco.

And when the Mets return to Oracle Park, he certainly will receive a warm welcome back.

