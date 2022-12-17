Darin Green Jr. scores 30 in FSU’s loss to St. John’s

Joel Soriano scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as St. John’s held off a second-half charge from Florida State, 93-79 on Saturday afternoon.

Darin Green Jr. scored a career-best 30 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes.

Matthew Cleveland had 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting and had 13 rebounds for the Seminoles (3-10). It was his third double-double in four games.

The Red Storm shot 52 percent from the floor and outrebounded FSU 37-27. They also forced the Seminoles into 16 turnovers

Caleb Mills had 11 points on 3 of 11 shooting and added eight rebounds. Chandler Jackson had five points and two assists.