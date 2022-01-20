‘Daredevil’ Cracks Nielsen Top 10 Rankings 3 Years After Cancellation Following ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo & ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal – The Hamden Journal

Marvel’s Daredevil appears to be making a comeback, three years after its cancellation by Netflix, ranking at No. 8 on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart of originals for the period of Dec. 20-26.

The series has sparked new interest following the recent cameo of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, in Spider Man: No Way Home. Additionally, Murdock’s arch-nemesis, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio was revealed as a key part of Disney+’s Hawkeye storyline that week.



Daredevil logged 195 million across its 39 episodes. No. 3 Hawkeye garnered 938 million minutes across its six episodes for its highest-viewed week to date.

Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Deborah Ann Woll, received five Emmy nominations over its three-season run. The series centered on Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, who fought the crime of New York as Daredevil.

Written by Drew Goddard, Daredevil was executive produced by Erik Oleson, Jeph Loeb, Drew Goddard and Jim Chory. The series was produced by Marvel TV in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Here is the full top 10:

The Witcher (Netflix) – 16 episodes, 2.7 billion minutes of viewing

Emily In Paris (Netflix) – 20 eps., 938M min.

Hawkeye (Disney+) – 6 eps., 938M min.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon) – 8 eps., 638M min.

Lost in Space (Netflix) – 28 eps., 490M min.

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 75 eps., 256M min.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix) – 37 eps., 211M min.

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix) – 39 eps., – 195M min.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix) – 1 ep., 186M min.

Money Heist (Netflix) – 46 eps., 183M min.