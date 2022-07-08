Dante Moore, 5-star QB at Detroit King, commits to Oregon over Michigan football

Dante Moore is headed west.

Moore, a five-star 2023 quarterback at Detroit King, announced his commitment to Oregon in an ESPN segment Friday. He chose the Ducks over Michigan football, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

247Sports composite ranks Moore as the No. 1 overall prospect in Michigan and the No. 4 quarterback in the country. Standing 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, he was first offered by U-M coach Jim Harbaugh while eighth grade.

In his three seasons as a starter, he’s passed for 5,992 yards, 82 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also completed 70% of his passes with the Crusaders.

Harbaugh’s 2023 class misses on a big target but still has nine total recruits, three four-star and six three-star prospects. After adding four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring on Thursday, the class moved to No. 47 nationally in 247Sports composite rankings.

With Moore off to Oregon, the Wolverines’ class remains without a quarterback for 2023.

