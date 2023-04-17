Dansby Swanson makes more history for Cubs

Dansby Swanson makes more Cubs history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs had a strong weekend in the City of Angels against the Dodgers, and Dansby Swanson was a big part of the reason why as he made more history with his new team.

Swanson, who struggled mightily in the first two games of the series against Los Angeles, made up for it in a big way on Sunday, collecting three hits in a 3-2 win that gave the Cubs their first road series win over the Dodgers since 2014.

Swanson is no stranger to collecting at least three hits in a game this season, as Sunday marked the fifth time that he has accomplished the feat in his first 13 career starts with the Cubs.

In fact, that accomplishment is actually historic for the franchise.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Swanson’s achievement of recording at least three hits in a game on five occasions makes him the fastest player to accomplish that feat since at least 1900 for the North Siders:

In all, Swanson has racked up 19 hits in 13 games for the Cubs, sporting a .358 batting average and an on-base percentage of .424. He has five RBI’s and two stolen bases, though he has not yet gotten on the board with a home run after hitting 25 last year.

In case you’re curious, Swanson has one home run in five career games at the Oakland Coliseum, and will hope to add to that total when the Cubs start a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday night.

