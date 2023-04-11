Dansby Swanson leaves Cubs’ game vs. Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners prior to the start of the sixth inning.

Swanson, who came into Tuesday’s game batting .333 on the season, went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI’s and a run scored in the game, but was removed from the contest in the top of the sixth inning.

Nico Hoerner moved to shortstop, and Nick Madrigal came into the game to play second base.

The Cubs announced that Swanson had left the game with “lower left side tightness,” and said he will undergo further evaluation.

Swanson did take the field for warmups in the top of the sixth, but motioned to the Cubs’ dugout and was removed from the game, according to Marquee Sports Network’s telecast.

He was called out at second base on a forceout in the bottom of the fifth inning.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

