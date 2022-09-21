Danny Treibatch Joins Range Media Partners Digital Department – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Treibatch has joined Range Media Partners as a Partner in their digital department. In his new role, he’ll be representing digital and podcast talent as well as working alongside the larger Range roster as they look to expand their brands and monetize content in new ways.

Treibatch, a former WME digital talent agent and podcast industry executive, most recently worked as the Head Of Talent at Spotify Studios leading talent development for the platform’s internal podcast studio.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such an incredible team here at Range Media Partners. As the digital and podcast landscape continues to evolve, the Range offering uniquely positions them to work with talent and brands at the highest level across its management and production portfolio. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this group of thought leaders at the forefront of the industry as the next step in my career,” said Treibatch.

Prior to his time at Spotify, he spent nearly 10 years at WME where he began his career in the agency mailroom, eventually being promoted to agent in the company’s digital department. During his stint at the agency, he represented top digital creators and podcast talent including David Dobrik, Rudy Mancuso, and Jacksepticeye, while also supporting the company’s clients looking to build new digital content businesses.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to welcome Danny to Range. Between his time at WME working directly with talent and building out the content division at Spotify – Danny is the perfect candidate to take our digital team to the next level. He’s a force multiplier on a cultural level and there is no doubt he’ll raise the bar for all of us,” said Range Founding Partner Rich Cook.