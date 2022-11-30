Danny Masterson Rape Case Declared A Mistrial; Jury Unable To Reach Unanimous Verdicts – The Hamden Journal

Danny Masterson’s trial on three counts of forcible rape has been declared a mistrial.

The jury in the former That 70s Show star’s trial say they are unable to reach a verdict on any of the three criminal counts that Masterson has been charged with.

The six men and six women panel informed LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olemdo Wednesday afternoon that they are stuck. Soon after the Judge formally declared a mistrial, something the defense has sought since almost Day 1 of testimony back in late October.

MORE