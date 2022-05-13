Danny Green suffers ugly knee injury, significant concern about its severity

Adrian Wojnarowski: Ahead of the MRI for Philadelphia guard Danny Green, there’s significant concern on the severity of the left knee injury, sources tell ESPN.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers who played more first-half minutes than usual due to Danny Green’s injury (Thybulle, Korkmaz, Niang) combined to go 0 for 4 from three-point range.

Max Strus is the game’s leading scorer at halftime with 16 points.

Sixers sure would like more than 4 FTAs in second half. – 8:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers Danny Green leaves Game 6 with knee injury, will not return nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/12/76e… – 8:07 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers vs. Heat: Danny Green out for remainder of Game 6 after suffering apparent knee injury

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 8:06 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

Man, just hope Danny Green is okay. That was brutal – 7:40 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Danny Green is out for the remainder of Game 6 with a left knee injury, per the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/FlkfW0syhl – 7:40 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Danny Green has a nonguaranteed contract for next season. He’s almost 35. If this knee injury is one of the bad ones … this just sucks. – 7:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Ahead of the MRI for Philadelphia guard Danny Green, there’s significant concern on the severity of the left knee injury, sources tell ESPN. – 7:38 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers say Danny Green (left knee injury) will not return to Game 6. – 7:37 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Sixers said Danny Green is done for the night. Not a surprise – 7:37 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Danny Green (left knee injury) won’t return tonight. #Sixers – 7:37 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers say Danny Green (left knee) will not return tonight, which, yeah.

Puts Matisse Thybulle in a big spot. Already has two fouls and obviously the court gets smaller on the other end of the floor, which the Sixers have to work around. – 7:36 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Danny Green is dealing with a left knee injury, per #Sixers. – 7:36 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Danny Green has a left knee injury and will not return to tonight’s Game 6. – 7:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green has a knee injury and he will not return to Game 6. That’s a big loss. #Sixers – 7:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Danny Green has a left knee injury and will not return. Rough injury season for him continues. – 7:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Danny Green will not return with a left knee injury, Sixers say – 7:35 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Danny Green is out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury. – 7:35 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Danny Green is out for the rest of Game 6. – 7:34 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Boy that looked painful. #DannyGreen pic.twitter.com/ZtBj3R4ULW – 7:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Matisse Thybulle is now in the game for Danny Green. Safe to say Philly is going to need an awful lot more from him than they’ve gotten basically these entire playoffs if Green can’t return. – 7:25 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Sixers veteran Danny Green (leg) has been carried to the locker room after Joel Embiid accidentally landed on him. – 7:25 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Hoping for the best for Danny Green, a professional and a winner in every important way. – 7:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is headed to the locker room. That certainly didn’t look good. That’s such a tough break for an important player to the team and considering the injuries he’s had to battle through this season. #Sixers – 7:23 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I absolutely hate that Danny Green injury. Hope he’s good, but it looked awful. – 7:23 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Danny Green goes back to the locker room after being down for a bit. Couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Tough loss for the #Sixers right now – 7:23 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Joel Embiid crashed into Danny Green’s left leg. Hopefully, it’s just some immediate pain/discomfort, and he’ll be OK. – 7:23 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Danny Green goes down with left knee injury. Joel Embiid feel into Green’s knee. Green was carried off the court by 76ers teammates. – 7:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Danny Green is in agony after Joel Embiid fell into him. Brutal. – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Danny Green down, 76ers call time. Now up. – 7:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danny Green is down in a lot of pain after Joel Embiid accidentally fell into his leg. That did not look good at all. – 7:21 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Danny Green is down in a ton of pain at the far end of the floor. Looked like Embiid’s weight came down on his leg – 7:21 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danny Green is down, grabbing his hamstring. – 7:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green looks like he’s in serious pain on the ground right now #Sixers – 7:21 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Danny Green is down in a lot of pain. Appeared to injure his left leg. – 7:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green has some advice for his younger teammates heading into Game 6 tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/12/dan… via @SixersWire – 2:51 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The shootaround availabilities for Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey — typically two of the most talkative and good-natured Sixers — lasted less than six total minutes. Not much to say.

Green: “It shouldn’t take (elimination) for us to wake up. Our last performance was inexcusable.” – 11:33 AM

Keith Pompey: Danny Green (left knee injury). Will not return. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / May 12, 2022

Clutch Points: Joel Embiid crashes into Danny Green’s left leg 🙏 He was carried into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ATCFrGbyqL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 12, 2022

LeBron James: Damn man!!! Prayers to my guy Danny Green. 🤦🏾‍♂️ -via Twitter @KingJames / May 12, 2022