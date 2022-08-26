Danny DeVito stuck ‘a little weed’ in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cigar while filming ‘Twins’

Danny DeVito sat down with guest-host Nikki Glazer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Thursday. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins.

The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While on a lunch break from set, DeVito invited Schwarzenegger to his trailer for a cigar. Little did the bodybuilder know, DeVito did something special to his cigar.

“We come to my trailer,” DeVito recalled. “We smoke a stogie. I take the stogie that I’m going to give him and I stick a little weed in it. He smokes the stogie, smokes the weed. All of a sudden we’re walking back to the set and he’s holding on to me.”

US actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) poses after receiving from US actor Danny DeVito his lifetime achievement award at the annual German film and television award ceremony Golden Camera ( Goldene Kamera ) in Hamburg, northern Germany, on February 27, 2015. AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS (Photo credit should read CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Apparently the marijuana was a little too strong for the strongman. In fact, he was too stoned to even deliver his lines.

“He’s great fun to work with but stoned?” DeVito mused. “He is like, whoo…Off the charts, baby!”

Last September it was announced that a sequel to the film was in the works. Triplets was supposed to star the original two actors with the addition of Tracy Morgan. Unfortunately in February the film’s director, Ivan Reitman, died and production was suspended.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

