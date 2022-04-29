Danny Bonaduce Announces He’s Taking Medical Leave From His Radio Show – The Hamden Journal

Former Partridge Family actor Danny Bonaduce, 62, announced on Twitter today that he is taking a medical leave from his Seattle radio program “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on KZOK.

“Some news to share,” the actor wrote above a photo of himself with a red cane in hand. “I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.”

Referencing the cane he added below, “Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Bonaduce has not had the easiest road through life, starting with child stardom. By his own account, he suffered severe physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. As a result, he often stayed at Partridge Family co-star Shirley Jones’ home to avoid the dysfunction.

In 1990, he was arrested while attempting to buy cocaine while in Florida to host a D.A.R.E event. In 1991, Bonaduce was arrested in Phoenix for beating and robbing a prostitute, whose nose he broke.