Daniil Medvedev a step too far for miraculous Andy Murray in Qatar Open final

The finalists with their trophies – Andy Murray finally stopped in his tracks as Daniil Medvedev lifts Qatar Open trophy

As Andy Murray’s reserve of improbable comebacks finally ran dry, he might have left the Khalifa Tennis Complex thinking “Close but no Qatar.”

After a magnificent week in Doha that saw Murray battle back from match point down in two of his four victories, he ended up meeting an opponent who refused to blink: the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

The upshot was a 6-4, 6-4 defeat which means that Murray has now lost his last three ATP finals. This will frustrate him, as he has identified the pursuit of 50 ATP titles (he currently has 46) as one of his late-career goals.

Still, Murray can take huge pride from a tournament that has bumped him up almost 20 places in the world rankings and reaffirmed his value to the world game. Certain critics have complained about the number of wild cards he has received since he had his hip operation in 2019, but the fact remains that his nine matches this season have produced more cliffhanging drama than anyone else’s.

Medvedev – who also won last week’s indoor event in Rotterdam – was always going to make for a tough opponent, and has now won all six sets he has played against Murray since they first faced off in 2019.

Coming in on a run of eight straight wins, Medvedev is an awkward opponent because he mirrors many of Murray’s greatest strengths. He is tall and rangy with a rock-solid backhand and a parsimonious game-style that offers up precious few unforced errors.

Tactically, Medvedev is also as smart as they come. He cannily chose to receive serve at the start of the match, and was rewarded with a cheap early break as Murray’s 35-year-old body gradually cranked itself up to operating temperature.

From there, the pair settled into a pounding rhythm of lengthy baseline rallies, in which it was all but impossible to persuade Medvedev to miss. At his best, he is as accurate as an atomic clock.

As if his metronomic groundstrokes were not challenging enough, Medvedev used the drop shot brilliantly and finished the match with a wonderfully precise lob – another case of Murray seeing one his best strokes used against him.

That shot came on Medvedev’s second match point, and he admitted afterwards that he was fearing yet another Lazarus act from Murray.

“Today when I had a match point, I was like “Oh my God, I have a match point against Andy in Doha, and that’s not a good sign,’” Medvedev joked during his presentation speech. “But I have to have a match point if I want to win. I knew it’s not over until the last point with you.”

As for Murray, he was upbeat in his own assessment. “It was an incredible week,” he said. “It didn’t finish how I wanted, but I had some amazing matches here and created some great memories.

“It was fantastic to be back here in a final again,” added Murray, who has now won Doha twice and finished as runner-up three times. “I was up against an incredible player today. Daniil is one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best players on the tour. It’s great for me to get that opportunity to play against someone of his level in a final again.

“There are definitely things for me to work on, but I am proud of my week and the work that me and my team have put in to get me back to this stage.”

Murray is scheduled to continue his middle-eastern journey in Dubai next week, where he would face a tough first-round draw against fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz. But this is far from certain. He suggested on Saturday that he would have to speak to his team about the wisdom of going straight back into battle. As he told reporters after the match, he doesn’t want to simply keep playing until another injury develops.

Later, in Rio, British No1 Cameron Norrie scrapped his way through a two-and-a-half-hour semi-final against Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Norrie – who also reached the final in Buenos Aires last week – secured his victory by a narrow 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 margin.

The win meant that there were two Britons involved in different ATP Finals on the same weekend for the first time in 50 years. You have to go all the way back to 1973 – and the duo of Roger Taylor and Mark Cox – for the only other instances. In fact, Taylor and Cox doubled up twice that summer, with all the relevant finals coming on grass courts in Britain or Ireland.