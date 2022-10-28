Daniel Zovatto To Co-Star In Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Zovatto is set to co-star opposite Anna Kendrick in the true crime thriller The Dating Game, which Kendrick is also directing. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is behind the film with Kendrick also producing. Denis O’Hare, Kathryn Gallaghe, Nicolette Robinson, Kelley Jakle and Autumn Best. Production is currently under way in Vancouver.

The script is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer.

AGC Studios is fully financing and co-producing The Dating Game with J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures (Gone in the Night, Becky, The Vigil) and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment. The film is currently in pre-production with principal photography scheduled for late October. Additional casting is ongoing.

AGC International launched international sales on the project in Cannes with UTA/CAA jointly representing the sale for domestic.

Best known for his breakout role in It Follows, Zovatto is coming off a starring role in the Emmy-nominated HBO limited series Station 11 opposite Himesh Patel and Mackenzie Davis. He recently wrapped production on The Pope’s Exorcist opposite Russell Crowe. He is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

O’Hare is repped by Agence Adequat and Innovative Artists; ; Gallagher is repped by Gersh and One Entertainment; Robinson is repped by A3 Artists Agency; Jakle is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Schlegel Entertainment; Best is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Saks.