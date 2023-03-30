Daniel Radcliffe Moderates Trans and Nonbinary Youth Roundtable for The Trevor Project (Exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe is continuing his allyship.

As part of Sharing Space, a new video series from the nonprofit The Trevor Project that features roundtable conversations with LGBTQ youth moderated by adult allies, the Harry Potter alum is featured in the first episode, hosting a discussion with six transgender and nonbinary youth. The episode premieres on The Trevor Project’s YouTube channel at noon Eastern on March 31, the Transgender Day of Visibility.

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” Radcliffe said in a statement. “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people. At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Radcliffe’s involvement with The Trevor Project spans over a decade. He received the Trevor Hero Award in 2011 and filmed a 2012 PSA to promote the group’s free, confidential crisis services.

Each 20-minute episode of Sharing Space will be released quarterly, featuring a different theme, host and panel. “Our goal in developing this kind of content is to turn the microphone toward LGBTQ young people themselves and let them speak directly about their lives, which they know best,” The Trevor Project vp brand and content Megan Stowe said in a statement. “LGBTQ young people, particularly transgender and nonbinary youth, are routinely forced to stand by and watch adults debate their very existence and life experiences. Our society has created boxes that young people are expected to fit into, when we should be giving them the space and autonomy to figure out who they are on their own. That’s why it’s so important that we continue to amplify young LGBTQ voices that are so often silenced, and work towards creating a safer, more accepting world where they can thrive just as they are.”

Watch the trailer for episode one of Sharing Space below.

