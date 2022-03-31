Daniel Radcliffe Has The Perfect Response To Will Smith’s Oscars Smack

Daniel Radcliffe is hoping to stay far away from the ongoing discourse surrounding Will Smith’s Oscars night altercation with Chris Rock.

On Thursday, Radcliffe declined to speak about the controversial Academy Awards moment while being interviewed on “Good Morning Britain” Thursday to promote his new movie, “The Lost City.”

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” the “Harry Potter” actor said.

Radcliffe, however, can relate to the experience of sitting through an award ceremony as hosts and presenters take potshots at his expense. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid, you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he explained. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like: ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’”

Catch Daniel Radcliffe’s “Good Morning Britain” interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Radcliffe was asked about the longstanding rumor that he’ll be taking over for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a future installment of the “X-Men” franchise.

Though he acknowledged that the casting is simply a social media-based “fan theory at the moment,” he’s nonetheless flattered: “Who wouldn’t want to be compared to Hugh Jackman?”

“The Lost City,” which opened in theaters last week, follows Loretta Sage (played by Sandra Bullock), a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax, (Radcliffe) an eccentric billionaire searching for the long-lost treasure referenced in Sage’s books. After cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) witnesses Sage’s kidnapping, he embarks on a bumbling quest through the jungle and save her.

In addition to “The Lost City,” Radcliffe is also set to star as “Weird Al” Yankovic in the Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…