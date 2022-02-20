Daniel Radcliffe Appears Unrecognizable on Set After Transforming into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic for Biopic

daniel radcliffe

Dave Benett/WireImage Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe is truly a master of disguise!

The 32-year-old actor appeared unrecognizable as “Weird Al” Yankovic on the set of the upcoming Roku biopic titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which began production earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Roku announced Radcliffe had landed the role in a January release detailing the upcoming biopic, produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

In the cheeky release, Yankovic, 62, said he is “absolutely thrilled” that the Harry Potter star is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his title role in the Harry Potter franchise, shows off his range as he takes on the role of legendary parody musician Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

BACKGRID

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases New Original Songs for The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped.

Yankovic has been spoofing radio hits since he was a teenager, tackling songs from major artists from Michael Jackson to Billy Ray Cyrus.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daniel Radcliffe to Portray ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

getty (2)

According to the hilarious release, the “Weird Al” biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The movie also promises to bring “audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

RELATED: Uma Thurman Reveals Potential Kill Bill 3 Is on the Backburner: ‘I Hate to Disappoint People’

Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, joked in the release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians,” before expressing the company’s excitement “to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al.”

“This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original,” Davis said of the upcoming film.