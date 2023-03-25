Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Yer a father, Harry! Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

The Harry Potter alum’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 25.

Darke, 38, showed off her baby bump when she and Radcliffe, 33, stepped out in New York City one day prior. The mom-to-be wore a black zip-up hoodie that hugged her belly with matching leggings and a black and white checked peacoat. She added a pop of color with her orange boots. Radcliffe, meanwhile, rocked a navy puffer jacket with a bright blue and yellow winter hat.

Daniel Radcliffe with pregnant girlfriend Erin Darke. Felipe Ramales/Splash News

The actors first met while filming the 2013 indie flick Kill Your Darlings. Darke’s character strikes up a brief flirtation with Radcliffe’s character, before the two share an intimate moment in a library. The stars were first spotted together at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where they were promoting the film.

“They were affectionate most of the night,” a source told Us at the time, adding that Michigan native “was touching his knee” at their VIP table. “They were a little more obvious outside the venue after they were leaving,” in witness added.

For Radcliffe, the movie serves as a recording of their early romance. “That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time,” the England native told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting his love. “There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

Radcliffe has been with Darke for the better part of a decade. In 2020, he gushed about how she embraced his geeky side, which includes loving LEGO and the New York Giants.

“I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, ‘This is super nerdy. I’ll never be able to do this around a girl,’” he the UK outlet Metro in January 2020. “But that’s the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you’re meant to be in. … It’s like, ‘Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don’t mind. And you actually think it’s fun, too. This is fantastic!’”

Radcliffe, best known for playing The Boy Who Lived, is not the first of the younger Potter cast to welcome a baby. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, shares daughter Wednesday, 2, with Georgia Groome. The Lost City star congratuated his former cast mate at the time.

“Yes, I texted him the other day. I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool,” Radcliffe said during a May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are.”