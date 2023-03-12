Daniel Kwan Thanks Daniel Scheinert, Who Pays Tribute To His Public School Teachers As Duo Nabs Original Screenplay Oscar

An elated duo known as The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — took the prize for original screenplay at the Oscars on a crescendo of support for the tale of a Chinese immigrant family navigating an IRS audit of their laundromat, family relationships and interdimensional time travel in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Scheinert thanked his grade school teachers who “educated me and inspired me and taught me to be less of a butt-head.”

“I never thought of myself as a storyteller or a screenwriter,” said Kwan, confiding that his “imposter syndrome is at an all time high,” He thanked his collaborator Scheinert “who told me I was a storyteller before I could even say it myself.”

This was a really competitive year with writer/directors Kwan and Scheinert considered frontrunners for the aggressive originality of their writing and awards momentum but facing a uniquely talented field with Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Todd Field for Tar, and Stephen Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans.

The film from A24, which world premiered a year ago at the currently-underway SXSW — led nominations with 11 total nods including for Best Director for Kwan and Scheinert, Best Picture and acting nominations for star Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, Costume Design, Film Editing, Score and Song.

